Public urged to report corn field burning through ‘For Farm’ Application

Bangkok Produce Merchandising Public Company Limited, a supplier of agricultural raw materials to Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods), has collaborated with CP Foods’ animal feed mills across Thailand to encourage public participation in reporting corn field burning through the For Farm Application. This initiative aims to mitigate PM 2.5 dust from crop burning. It aligns with the Charoen Pokphand Group policy of not purchasing and not importing corn for animal feed from areas affected by forest encroachment and burning. Animal feed mills, including the Lamphun Feed Factory in Lamphun province, Pak Thong Chai Feed Mill, Khok Kruat Feed Mill in Nakhon Ratchasima province, and Phitsanulok Feed Mill in Phitsanulok province, among others, have placed public awareness posters urging Thai people to report burning through the For Farm App. They emphasize that all CP Foods’ feed mills purchase corn from cultivation areas free from deforestation and burning.







Mr. Boonserm Charoenwat, Senior Vice President for Livestock Feed Business at CP Foods, underscores the adherence of all CP Foods’ animal feed plants to the agricultural sourcing policy of CP Group, ensuring that all corn used for animal feed is traceable to its cultivation area. These plants actively collaborate with Bangkok Produce Merchandising to promote the “For Farm Application,” aiming to raise public awareness and prevent crop burning, a crucial step in addressing PM2.5 pollution. The application serves as a platform for reporting incidents of corn field burning, encouraging public involvement in efforts to combat this issue. CP Foods displays For Farm posters at feed mills nationwide, showcasing the company’s commitment to cleaner air. Additionally, CP Foods sources corn for animal feed from legally compliant cultivation areas, ensuring no forest encroachment or involvement in burning practices.

The For Farm Application, developed by Bangkok Produce Merchandising, is a digital platform to help farmers access insights and knowledge related to crop cultivation and the registration channel of the corn traceability system for selling their produce to CP Foods. Additionally, the For Farm App functions as a reporting platform allowing Thai people to submit reports by capturing photographic evidence of corn field burning and providing the location (GPS) of the burning crop.







Once notified, Bangkok Produce Merchandising verifies information through the traceability system and sends a team to confirm, as well as to create understanding for farmers. Additionally, the company has set measures to stop purchasing corn from farmers who repeatedly burn fields for one year. For burned fields not yet in the traceability system, the company will coordinate and share such information with relevant government agencies accordingly.







Bangkok Produce Merchandising offers three reporting channels for cornfield burning incidents. These include notifications through the For Farm Application and the CPF traceability system website, CPFWorldwide.com (https://traceability.fit-cpgroup.com/complaint). This initiative aims to promote sustainable farming practices among Thai corn growers. (NNT)































