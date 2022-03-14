Thailand generates 7 billion baht through medical cannabis products

An academic conference on medical cannabis has concluded in Kanchanaburi, as part of a series of conferences on the issue to be held in several provinces. The latest conference was for audiences and healthcare personnel in the 5th Public Health Region.

Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul presided over the opening of the conference, saying efforts are underway to promote cannabis as a cash crop that would create jobs and generate income.



The event included exchanges of knowledge on cannabis and hemp for healthcare personnel, volunteers and entrepreneurs. One of the aims is to enable people to carry out cannabis-related activities in compliance with the law.

After launching the conference, the health minister demonstrated his flair for cooking by making “kaphrao” dishes containing cannabis. Other food items made with cannabis were also available for tasting and purchase.







The event took place until Sunday (13 Mar).

The 5th Public Health Region comprises Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom and Prachuap Khiri Khan. The 8 provinces now have a combined 3,000 rai of cannabis plantation area and three certified cannabis processing plants. The plants are run by Don Tum Hospital in Nakhon Pathom, U-Thong Hospital in Suphan Buri, and Chao Khun Phaiboon Hospital in Kanchanaburi. Cannabis extracts are also being used by Thai medical practitioners delivering palliative care to patients at Ratchaburi Hospital in Ratchaburi province.





The Ministry of Public Health has reported that more than 240,000 patients have so far been prescribed medical cannabis. To date, at least 7 billion baht in economic value has been generated by medical cannabis products. (NNT)































