Thai Macaques cool off in shrine ponds as temperatures hit 39°C

Supervisors of the Phra Kan Shrine provided macaques with snow cones, ice and water to prevent their heat-stimulated cruelty.

As the temperature in central Lop Buri reached 39 degrees Celsius, macaques moved from the Three Top Stupa to cool themselves down in water ponds at the shrine. Municipal officials arranged for enough ponds to prevent groups of local macaques from fighting in the heat.



Besides, officials at the Phra Kan Shrine asked people and tourists to donate fruits, milk, syrup and other favorite food of macaques. They said that COVID-19 still discouraged Thai and foreign tourists from visiting Lop Buri and consequently local macaques were running out of their favorite food.

The officials were afraid that food shortage would trigger fights among different groups of local macaques. (TNA)










































