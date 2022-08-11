Thailand Gastronomy Experience Networking Lunch in New Delhi, India

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently co-hosted the ‘Amazing New Chapters: Thailand Gastronomy Experience Networking Lunch’ to promote and reiterate Thailand’s growing status as a world-class gastronomy tourism destination.

Organized in conjunction with Thai Airways International (THAI), and partners – Khao Group and Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, the event was held on 1 August, 2022, in New Delhi, India.







Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific, said, “The Amazing New Chapters: Thailand Gastronomy Experience Networking Lunch was aimed at promoting Thailand as a world-class gastronomy tourism destination where top quality global culinary experiences can be enjoyed everywhere. It was also a wonderful opportunity to celebrate authentic Thai cuisine, which appeals to all tastes and combines the best of the flavours, textures, colours, and presentation.”









Among the guests present at the luncheon were well-known journalists and food writers, including VirSanghvi and SeemaGoswami, Mr. Sonny Walia from Gourmet Planet, and ShivaniWazirPasrich.

All present were treated to a delicious showcase of authentic Thai cuisine in the form of a 4-course meal prepared by the chef from the Michelin-star rated restaurant Market Cafe by Khao, located at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit.



Thailand’s growing reputation as a gastronomy tourism destination has been reinforced with the publication, since 2017, of The MICHELIN Guide in Thailand. The 5th edition, The MICHELIN Guide Bangkok, PhraNakhon Si Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Phuket, & Phang-Nga 2022, lists 361 restaurants and eateries in the featured destinations, indicative of the truly remarkable kaleidoscope of culinary experiences on offer in Thailand. (TAT)



































