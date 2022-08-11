‘Pattaya Music Festival’ comes to Jomtien beach Fri-Sat (Aug 12-13)

The successful ‘Pattaya Music Festival’ which took over Pattaya beach last weekend is returning to Jomtien beach at the multiple purpose ground between Soi 7 and 8 this weekend Friday-Saturday (Aug 12-13), with some sections on the beach road closed off to avoid people who will be standing around the stage area (please see the photo below).







There will be another long list of Thai entertainers going up on stage and entertain their fans until 1 am. Food and drinks stalls will be set up on the footpath near the stage on both days.

Pattaya Music Festival is on every Friday and Saturday of August 2022 from 17.00 Hrs. with free entry. (Festivalgoers must have received at least 2 doses of coronavirus vaccine, wear a mask, and follow the safety measures at all times).







On the 3rd week (19-20 August) and 4th week (26-27 August), the shows will be back to only one stage at Pattaya central beach Stage.































































