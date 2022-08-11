Thai Air Force confirms ‘Falcon Strike’ joint fighter jet exercise with China in UdonThani

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has confirmed that an annual joint fighter jet exercise between Thailand and China will resume later this month after being put on hold for two years during the pandemic.

The ‘Falcon Strike’ exercise has taken place four times since 2015 and will run for 11 days starting from August 14 at a base in northeastern UdonThani. The dates for the drills were decided in June.







The RTAF, one of the best-equipped in the region, has historically used U.S. hardware and is seeking to procure F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp to replace some of its aging F-16 models.

Thailand will reportedly deploy its Saab JAS-39 Gripen fighters as well as German-made Alpha Jet light attack aircraft in the Falcon Strike exercise. (NNT)









































