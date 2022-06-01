Brazen thief steals donated money from Pattaya orphans and handicapped

Thieves have no morals nor scruples was proven true once again, when an imposter claiming to work for a charity foundation that cares for orphans, handicapped and poor people stole food from their mouths.

Miss Yupa Wadee 29, a coordinator of donation boxes at the Fr. Ray Foundation reported May 28, that an imposter had been going around to department stores and convenient stores and shops in town and in Sattahip taking away donation boxes containing cash intended for the upkeep and care of children and the needy under the care of the foundation.







She said that CCTV cameras showed a person carrying a shoulder bag taking away donation boxes right from under the very eyes of the shopkeeper.

Upon investigation Yupa discovered that over 50 donation boxes had been stolen over a period of time. She said that she had filed reports with the Pattaya and Sattahip police.





Yupa said that usually anyone who comes to collect or open the donation boxes must present an identification card that he or she is a representative of the foundation before being allowed to touch them. In some places they even take a photograph of the person for their records.

Thanapat Lungon, a 22 year-old staff at a beauty shop said that recently there was a person who came in to collect the donation box claiming to be a representative of the Fr. Ray Foundation. She showed an identification card to prove who she was. Not satisfied, Thanapat asked to take her photograph which the woman agreed to. Not until later did the young shopkeeper realize that he had been duped.



Staff at the Fr. Ray Foundation hope and pray that with copies of the thief’s ID card and photograph, the police will make a speedy arrest and recover some if not all of the stolen money.

The Fr. Ray Foundation amongst its many humanitarian works cares for people with special needs, disabled and blind children. Stealing money from these unfortunate and underprivileged people is immoral and the money should be returned as quickly as possible.

































