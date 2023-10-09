Thailand fully dedicated to regaining trust of foreign tourists after shooting incident

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs (DFM), Mr. Jakkapong Sangmanee, hosted a Press Conference of the Situation Command Center (SCC), with high level representatives from the relevant agencies to provide updates on measures that the Royal Thai Government has undertaken to provide compensation and support to those who have been affected by the recent shooting incident and to advance preventive, security, legal and other efforts. Updates on the case were also provided.







The briefing panel included Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, Ms. Sudawan Wangsuppakitkosol, Minister of Tourism and Sports, Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and Pol. Maj. Gen. Apichart Siriboonya, Acting Commissioner of Tourist Police Bureau.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed that The Royal Thai Government prioritizes the safety of all Thai people and our guests and underlines our duty and responsibility as a good host, to welcome and look after her guests.







The Minister of Justice shared updates regarding charges and criminal justice proceedings facing the perpetrator, who is presently being held in a juvenile detention center, as well as measures to provide compensation and support for the victims and their families.

Compensation provided for each of the deceased will be 6.2 million Baht. This figure comprises 1.2 million Baht per case from the Government, and 5 million Baht from Siam Paragon.

For each case of those injured, a total of 350,000 Baht will be provided, whereby 50,000 Baht will come from the Government, and 300,000 Baht from Siam Paragon.

In addition, Giffarine Skyline Unity Co.,Ltd. has expressed its intent to provide 1 million Baht to the Government to be used towards relief for those affected by the incident.







The police have stepped up security checks at department stores and other busy tourist sites and will provide training to ensure that department stores will be able to prevent and react, particularly in active shooting scenarios. Information on ‘survival guidelines’ will also be shared to foreigners. Hotlines, such as 1155, will continue to run in multiple languages to assist foreign tourists in the country. Additionally, gun control laws are being reviewed.







The TAT Governor shared statistics regarding projections for tourists from different markets, including the Chinese market, while underlining that Thailand is fully dedicated to regaining the trust of foreign tourists, with the aim of restoring tourist confidence to normal levels.

The panel took questions from the floor on several topics, including details on compensation for the victims, gun control laws, concerns over the decline in tourism, and support systems to assist foreign tourists in Thailand. (TAT)













