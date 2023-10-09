Hong Kong investors praise Thailand for its visa-free policy for tourists

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin met with business leaders in Hong Kong, as he highlighted Thailand’s readiness to welcome investors and business sectors, and conveyed a message of trust and confidence in the Thai government’s preparation and willingness to offer assistance and cater to the needs of Hong Kong investors and businesses.

A private sector representative Dr. Allan Zeman, Chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group, praised Thailand’s visa-free policy for tourists. He believes that the business sector would benefit from this policy, as China is a large market for Thailand’s tourism, with more than 1.4 billion people.







Meanwhile, another business representative said Hong Kong has a huge labor shortage in the medical field, thus inviting Thai doctors and experts to visit Hong Kong to share their experiences and expertise with Hong Kong medical workers, while pointing out Thailand’s internationally-recognized standards of excellence in healthcare services.

The Airport Authority Hong Kong in the meantime expressed hopes that Thailand and Hong Kong would accelerate the creation of transportation connectivity to increase the number of tourists and create infrastructure connections. In response, the Thai PM agreed and said that Hong Kong Airport is considered one of the most efficient airports in the world which is a transit hub and cooperates with U-Tapao Airport. The airport is considered a memorable destination for travelers and promotes the economy through tourism.







Furthermore, Hong Kong is interested in investing in Thailand, seeking the Thai government’s assistance in enhancing the Ease of Doing Business, as the country serves as the center of the CLMVT region. This presents a great opportunity to foster a growing business environment. (NNT)

























