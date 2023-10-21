Thailand forges alliance with 8 prominent Chinese partners, stresses ’China-Thailand Are Siblings’

The Thai Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, addressed the audience at the signing ceremony of the Letter of Intent (LOI) on tourism cooperation between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and 8 prominent Chinese partners. The aim was to foster continued collaboration between Thailand and China, with the Prime Minister highlighting the deep-rooted relationship between the peoples of China and Thailand, often encapsulated by the saying ’(Zhong Tai Yijia Chin)’ or ’China-Thailand are not far apart, we are siblings.’







Furthermore, the Thai government is endeavoring to facilitate Chinese tourists by offering a Visa Free program, with the goal of promoting travel between the two countries.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that this collaborative effort would fulfill the objectives of all stakeholders, resulting in mutual benefits, an elevation in the development of the tourism industry, and a sustainable increase in tourism revenue for both nations.

The 8 leading Chinese partners who signed the agreement include Huawei, Ctrip, Meituan, Alipay, Spring Airline, Sina News Agency, iQIYI, and JekoTrip. (NNT)

























