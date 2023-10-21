Kick-off of 1 million doses of HPV vaccine scheduled for November

Dr. Cholnan Srikaew, the Minister of Public Health, announced that the Ministry of Public Health has improved the medical coverage under the 30-baht universal health scheme, implementing the Quick Win program with the aim of yielding results within the first 100 days. The program focuses particularly on comprehensive cancer, addressing three significant types of cancer, especially cervical cancer. Plans are underway to administer the HPV vaccine to female students nationwide, aged 11 to 20 years, starting from November 8, 2023. The distribution of vaccines across the country, totaling 1.43 million doses, will be completed by January 2024.







Dr. Cholnan emphasized the ’Safety Phuket Island Sandbox’ as part of the Quick Win strategy for tourist safety. The government is set to announce the goal of Phuket Province becoming rabies-free, along with providing influenza vaccination to tourism service providers. Additional measures include the screening of international travelers, implementation of a Digital Surveillance system, establishment of a tourist health center, and the integration of various departments to strengthen the air forwarding system, marine emergency volunteers, community emergency volunteers, and street food safety.







Furthermore, preparations are being made to extend the pilot project’s results to provinces in each health zone, including Nan, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phetchaburi, Rayong, Kalasin, Udon Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, Trang, and Bangkok. Four essential measures will be implemented: screening of international travelers, implementation of a Digital Surveillance system, strengthening the air forwarding system, and ensuring street food safety. These initiatives are expected to foster confidence in safety and disease prevention for tourists, thereby driving the country’s economy. (NNT)











