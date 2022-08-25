APEC Ministers endorse sustainable forest management principles in Chiang Mai

Ministers responsible for forestry from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have endorsed a sustainable forest management plan for member economies, in an effort to tackle climate change, as they convened in Chiang Mai at the fifth Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Forestry (MMRF).

Thailand’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa said the participating ministers had agreed on the principle to mutually promoting a balance between the economy, environment, and society, by working to achieve sustainable forest management.







He said this principle will provide more opportunities for legal wood trade while suppressing illegal logging. It aims to help increase green spaces, conserve biodiversity, and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Thailand on this occasion presented its Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model as a supplementary model to promote sustainable forest management among APEC economies, using modern technology and innovations to help increase product value and support businesses.

The implementation of the BCG model presented at this meeting highlights the role of forests in capturing greenhouse gases, helping achieve carbon neutrality and net zero emission goals.







APEC economies have successfully increased forest areas within the region beyond its 2020 target, with a total of 27.9 million forest areas reported.

Member states are now working on the Chiang Mai declaration, which is expected to pave the way for more cooperation on balanced forest management and legal trade of forest products. (NNT)































