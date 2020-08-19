Thailand first to introduce commercial 5G in ASEAN

Thailand will be the first nation in Southeast Asia to introduce commercial 5G communication services and is thus attractive to foreign investors, a spokesperson said.







Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the commercial services would start soon because consumers demanded them and service providers had nationwide 4G networks that could be upgraded to support 5G services.

According to her, the government has approved promotional privileges for 5G-related investment projects and 5G services will start in the Eastern Economic Corridor to facilitate future industries and attract foreign investors.

Besides, 5G services will also begin first in greater Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, KhonKaen, Songkhla, Phuket and main airports.

The government expects 5G networks will cover 98% of the Thai population within 2027 and 5G services will be applied to contribute to 6.6% of the gross domestic product. At least 7,000 small and medium-scaled enterprises will use 5G communications and at least 700,000 students will have access to 5G services.

“Although we are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has laid foundations for long-term development and the advantageous use of resources. Please rest assured that the country has not stopped developing its economy or improving the quality of life of Thai people,” the deputy government spokesperson said. (TNA)











