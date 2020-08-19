Thai police to summon more anti-government protest leaders

The police are set to summon at least 15 more people from an anti-government protest held on July 18, while an MP from Puea Thai party has confirmed no influence from any political party at the rally at the Democracy Monument last Sunday.







The Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Pol Maj Gen Somprasong Yenthuam, said the police will be issuing a summons for at least 15 people who participated in a protest at the Democracy Monument on 18th July, while investigators are now gathering evidence related to the latest protest on Sunday.

He said symbolic political expressions at educational institutions are not violations of the Public Gathering Act, however the police still have the authority to conduct investigations to maintain order, and should there be any indication of a violation of the law.







Following the protest on Sunday, students have started expressing their political stance at schools and universities by displaying three-finger salutes, a gesture adopted by the movement to show their disapproval of the government. However, the metro police deputy chief said today that students have the right to show their political expression.

On the protest by the Free People movement last Sunday at the Democracy Monument, the House of Representative’s chief of the working committee monitoring the situation Somkid Chuakong from the Puea Thai party, said there was no violence, and no sign of influence from any political party at the rally.

Phuea Thai party earlier announced that it would be observing the rally, and had sent six members to monitor activities. Mr Somkid added he has been contacted by 15 persons who each received a police summons, and he will be taking care of the bail process for them.







He urged government officials and teachers to allow students to express their political views, saying any reports of teachers intimidating students expressing their views will be filed with the House of Representatives’ ad-hoc committee on education, to review the current standards of student care.

Protesters on Sunday have been complaining about a failed mobile network at the venue. The House’s situation monitoring committee has promised to forward these complaints to the ad-hoc committee on courts, independent organizations, prosecutor offices, state enterprises, public companies, and funds chaired by Mr Jirayu Houngsub. This ad-hoc committee may summon mobile operators to elaborate on the situation. (NNT)











