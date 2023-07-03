Thailand features as guest of honor at ‘19th Western China International Fair’ in Chengdu

The 19th Western China International Fair in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, attracted over 3,500 enterprises from 56 countries and regions.

Over 60,000 distinguished guests and merchants from home and abroad were estimated to have attended the event from Thursday (29 June) to Monday (3 July) in person or online.







The expo had a total exhibition area of 200,000 square meters, showcasing the Belt and Road cooperation and the development of the western regions and the digital economy and hydrogen industry.

Organizers held 50 activities, including over 30 investment promotion activities.

Thailand was the guest country of honor at this year’s fair, with 17 countries – including Belarus, Chile, Australia, and Pakistan – setting up their national pavilions. (NNT)

















