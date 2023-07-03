FA Thailand President steps down over team’s poor performance

Football Association of Thailand (FA Thailand) President Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmuang has announced his decision to step down, following the underwhelming performance of the U22 Thai national football team under his leadership.

This follows calls by Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, Chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT), for Somyot to take responsibility for the team’s poor showing.







During a meeting on July 1, Gen Prawit expressed dissatisfaction with the team’s questionable performance at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia, as well as a brawl involving players and staff. The Thai team suffered a 2-5 defeat against the Indonesian team during the match, and was involved in a physical altercation between the two sides.







Acknowledging Gen Prawit’s request, Pol Gen Somyot stated his intention to comply and informed the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) and FIFA of his resignation from the organization.

FA Thailand will now enter a transition phase as it seeks to appoint a new president to guide and oversee the future development of Thai football. (NNT)

















