Thailand fatality number drops today

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported 9,692 new COVID-19 cases and 67 new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

The new cases comprised 9,077 among general people and 615 among prison inmates.

Since April 1, there have been 353,044 COVID-19 cases. Over the past 24 hours, 5,730 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.







Today Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attended the meeting of the operations committee of CCSA to discuss the idea of mixed COVID-19 vaccine use and COVID-19 vaccine procurement. The committee did not plan to reconsider lockdown measures that were set for 14 days.

Gen Prayut chaired the meeting just after he finished his 14-day quarantine and tested negative for COVID-19. (TNA)



















