Thai Red Cross to import and provide 1 million Moderna doses to people free of charge

The Thai Red Cross Society has sealed a deal to import 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna for free inoculation in the country.

Pheu Thai Party MP for Bangkok Theerarat Samretwanich in her capacity as spokesperson for the House’s special committee on 2022 fiscal budget scrutiny said the committee asked if the Thai Red Cross Society could order an alternative COVID-19 vaccine for administration in Thailand.







Tej Bunnag, secretary-general of the Thai Red Cross Society, told the committee that the society concluded its negotiation with Moderna for its import of 1 million doses of the latter’s vaccine.

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization would sign the vaccine procurement contract and had yet to schedule the signing, he said.







The 1 million doses of the Moderna vaccine would be administered for people free of charge, he said.

They would be a part of 5 million doses that would arrive simultaneously and the rest doses were ordered by private hospitals, Mr Tej said. (TNA)



















