Thailand eyes export growth rebound through creating business matching opportunities

The export sector has long been Thailand’s key economic driver, but has in the past few years shown low performance. The Department of International Trade Promotion will push for a rebound in the sector, with a goal to position Thailand among the top 5 most competitive countries in Asia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai has asked the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) to push for a growth rebound within the export sector, by adapting the way they work to be more up to date, creating business matching opportunities, organizing roadshows in key markets, and holding activities that will yield new forms of trade relations.







The minister’s remarks were made at the opening ceremony of an exhibition celebrating the DITP’s 72nd anniversary, highlighting the department’s roles in facilitating the export of Thai goods to the world.

Mr. Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director General of the DITP, said the department will continue its work to push Thailand’s export sector, with the vision to position Thailand among the top 5 countries in Asia in terms of trade competitiveness by the year 2027.







To realize such a vision, Mr. Phusit said the department is prioritizing the promotion of value-added goods, and export services that meet global trends.

The department is also focusing on environmentally conscious services and the promotion of Thailand’s identity and soft power assets that will boost demand for Thai products, while helping small businesses improve digital skills and connect with the world. (NNT)































