Thaksin released on parole, tours Chiang Mai

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Thursday morning arrived in Chiang Mai, where crowds welcome him back home after 17 years.

Upon his arrival in Chiang Mai, Thaksin accompanied by his family members, including his daughter Ms. Paetongtan Shinawatra, the leader of the Pheu Thai Party visited the Royal Park Rajapruek, where the crowds gathered to offer support and welcome him back to his hometown.







After touring the park, he visited his favorite noodle shop, Chang Moi Coffee, where preparations were made to welcome him. After having lunch, he explored the Mae Kha Canal, a development project aimed at promoting tourism in Chiang Mai.

Thaksin returned to Thailand in August last year after living abroad for 15 years in self-exile to avoid jail terms related to alleged abuse of power.







He was released on parole in February after serving a half of his commuted one-year sentence in hospital where he had been transferred from prison since the first night of his arrival due to illnesses. (TNA)

















































