Chinese caught live-streaming sales of low-quality products and no work permits in Bangkok

The action followed authorities being alerted to Chinese nationals live-streaming sales of products in Bangkok’s Prawet district, leading to an inspection that revealed the products sold were of low quality, lacked Thai labels, and did not have the approval from Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Puangpet Chunlaiad, Minister attached to the Office of the Prime Minister, instructed the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) and related agencies to investigate the case.







Investigations found that the influencers operated from a three-story building in the district, conducting import-export business of undergarments and various products.

During the inspection, officials separated 17 Chinese nationals, tourists, and two Chinese influencers who were live-streaming. Upon checking all passports, it was discovered that the influencers entered as tourists and were charged with working without a permit.







Seized items included cosmetics, toothpaste, herbal patches, and more, which the FDA officials found unregistered and lacking Thai labels, leading to the confiscation of all items.

A public health product standards expert revealed that about ten types of seized products, including herbal products and cosmetics, were unregistered with the FDA and lacked Thai labels, resulting in their seizure and legal action. Other products are also under inspection. (NNT)































