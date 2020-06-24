Thailand extension of ‘Emergency Decree’ inconclusive

The Thai Cabinet has assessed the pandemic situation including the progress of COVID-19 vaccine trials in the country.







In its weekly meeting on Tuesday, the Cabinet acknowledged the vaccine development in the country that could see a clinical trial in humans as early as October.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that the government gave a full support to vaccine research and development.

He also said that the ministers discussed ‘travel bubble’ proposals, a plan to boost the tourism industry.

Many countries wanted to join Thailand’s travel bubble plan to mutually reboot tourism industries, he said. The ministers considered conditions for cooperation in pairing with other countries to create travel bubbles.

On the possibility of an extension of the emergency decree which has been imposed since late March, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha did not give a clear answer saying his government intended to ease as many restitutions as it could.

Anutin hinted that the government’s COVID-19 task force on Friday would discuss extension of the emergency decree which has been enact since late March. (TNA)











