Low-cost airlines in Thailand increase domestic flights, open new routes

Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet have gradually increased domestic flights and opened new routes after the fourth round of easing restrictions in the country.







Tawee Gasisam-ang, director-general of Department of Airports said more airline passengers were seen after the government eased restrictions for interprovincial travel.

Thai Lion Air has recently increased flight frequencies to Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani and Ubon Ratchathani and opened new routes from Don Mueang Airport to Udon Thani, KhonK aen, Krabi and Phitsanulok.

Thai Vietjet will launch new routes from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Udon Thani and Chiang Rai to Udon Thani on July 1.

The budget carrier is scheduled to open new routes to Nakhon Si Thammarat in August, to Ubon Rathathani in October and to Surat Thani in November.





The director-general said his department put in place surveillance measures at all airports.

The strict measures against the spread of the Covid-19 are implemented at all airports. They conduct temperature screening on passengers and disinfect passengers’ luggage upon arrival as well as enforce social distancing rules.

Frequently touched objects and surfaces are cleaned and disinfected every hour, he added. (TNA)











