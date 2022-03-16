Thailand extends tourism cooperation with Japan’s Sendai City and Tohoku Region

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Sendai City and the Tohoku Regional Tourism Organization in Japan to continue their tourism promotion cooperation that has been ongoing since 2006.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “The continuance of the tourism promotion between Thailand and Japan under this Letter of Intent comes at an opportune time, as Thailand reopens to the world and welcomes back travellers with the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign. Japan has been a key source market for Thailand, and we are confident it will continue to be so.”



The virtual signing ceremony between Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, and Mrs. Kazuko Kori, Sendai City Mayor, and Mr. Shigeru Matsuki, President of the Tohoku Regional Tourism Organization was held yesterday (Tuesday, 15 March). Witnessing the signing was Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific, and Mr. Chuwit Sirivajjakul, TAT Executive Director for East Asia Region.







This is the fourth renewal of the LoI agreement for cooperation in tourism promotion between the three parties. The agreement was first signed in August 2006 between TAT and Sendai City, which is the capital city of Miyagi Prefecture and the largest city in the Tohoku Region. The Tohoku Regional Tourism Organization joined the agreement in 2012.

This latest renewal of the LoI will cover a five-year period of cooperation in tourism promotion between the three parties until March 2027.

Under the agreement, TAT, Sendai City, and the Tohoku Regional Tourism Organization will jointly organize marketing promotion activities to stimulate two-way tourism between Japan and Thailand, and with a particular emphasis on increasing the number of quality tourists to each destination.



This has included the organization of a Thai festival in Sendai City and the promotion of Thailand’s tourism offerings to travel agents in the city, while the tourism attributes of Sendai City and the Tohoku Region have likewise been promoted in Thailand to create greater awareness among outbound Thai travellers. (TAT)































