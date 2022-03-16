Thai PM to decide on time frame for House dissolution

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said whether the House should be dissolved or not would depend on his decision and he would base it on situations.

He was responding to Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon’s earlier remark on the same day that the House can be dissolved after the government hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum late this year.



Gen Prayut said Gen Prawit already informed him of the remark and told him that it was a personal assessment. The prime minister said that Gen Prawit was not sending any signal, the prime minister would make the final decision on the issue and situations would be the deciding factor.







Gen Prayut confirmed his planned meeting with representatives of coalition parties on March 17. He said that it would be their normal meeting and have nothing to do with any alleged conflict. The prime minister ruled out any necessity for a cabinet reshuffle for the time being.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the House could be dissolved anytime and a new election would have to be organized within 45-60 days afterwards. If the government fulfills its term in March next year, there will be a general election within 30 days afterwards, he said. (TNA)

































