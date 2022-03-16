Phuket extends visas for stranded Russian and Ukrainian tourists

Immigration police in Phuket set up a special unit to extend the visas of the Russian and Ukrainian tourists who cannot return to their homeland due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The special service targeted the tourists who did not want to return to their countries to avoid the impacts of the war and those whose direct flights to Russia were canceled.



An immigration inspector of Phuket said that the law allowed foreigners facing such problems to have their visas extended for up to 60 days and more than 3,000 Russian and Ukrainian tourists sought their visa extension.

Today, local immigration police also deployed a mobile unit to meet stranded tourists at the Phuket Island View Hotel and offer the visa service.







Russian visitors formed a main market of Phuket tourism. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Russians made the biggest group of visitors to Phuket, accounting for 25% of its foreign tourists. More than 6,000 Russian tourists are in Phuket today. (TNA)



































