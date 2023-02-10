Thailand extends grace period for migrant workers until May

Migrant workers whose work permits expire this month will be able to continue working in Thailand until May so they do not have to rush to get their permits renewed. This arrangement aims to ensure that Thai businesses can maintain their workforces during the economic recovery period.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Traisaranakul said the measure should give migrant workers the time they need to gather necessary documents and apply for a new work permit. This, in turn, would extend how long they can work in the country to February 13, 2024, or February 13, 2025, depending on the specific case.







She said this arrangement will help businesses retain their workforce, while at the same time providing the workers with protection and benefits according to the law.

Overstaying fines will not be applicable to migrant workers from neighboring countries during the grace period, while the deadline for the Certificate of Identity (CI) issuance process from Myanmar authorities for their nationals in Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Ranong, and Chonburi will be extended to May 13, 2023.







In the meantime, migrant workers awaiting their new work permit will receive a document from the Department of Employment. This document, along with a payment receipt, can be temporarily presented to Thai officials if needed in place of a work permit in order to prove their legal work status in the country. (NNT)



























