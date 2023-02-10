Thai rescuers join search, rescue mission in Türkiye

The Thai government yesterday sent a team of 42 rescue workers and two sniffer dogs to help the search and rescue operations in earthquake-hit Türkiye.

Rescue, life-saving and satellite communication equipment and medical supplies have been dispatched along with the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Thailand team to set up their operation base and work in freezing temperatures.







Narit Khamnurak, deputy interior minister said Thailand took action immediately to send the specialist team and search dogs to assist in rescue efforts after being requested by Türkiye. Lerpong Suansang, official of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, who is the leader of the team, said it was the first overseas mission of the team. Freezing weather and aftershocks could hamper the operation but the team had the plan to ensure the safety, which was the most priority.

They have been well-trained in the country and abroad. If the operation continues for more than 10 consecutive days, there are two other teams to replace them. (TNA)
































