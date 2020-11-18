Thailand extends ‘Emergency Decree’ spanning New Year festival to curb spread

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) agreed to extend the emergency decree for another 45 days, spanning the New Year festival to curb the spread of Covid-19.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The CCSA spokesman, Taweesin Visanuyothin said the CCSA meeting on Wednesday, chaired by Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha decided to extend the emergency decrees from Dec 1 to Jan 15 for continuity of the measures during the festivities.

Thailand will also host international badminton tournaments in January when foreign athletes and staff will arrive here for the sporting events, he said.

The proposal to reduce the quarantine period was discussed but the meeting agreed that it should be studied more in details. The issue will be put on the table at the CCSA meeting in 2-4 weeks.

Thailand on Wednesday reported two new cases of Covid-19 in state quarantine, bringing the total cases to 3,880.

The new cases are one Thai and a Belgian national, who arrived from the UAE and Belgium respectively. They tested negative for the virus while being in alternative state quarantine. (TNA)











