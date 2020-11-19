Le Maison Tea Room opens in Pattaya

Melding both modern and traditional British style, Le Maison Tea Room & Café is now open on Thepprasit Soi 4 in Pattaya.







Halloween night saw the restaurant’s grand opening, with free-flow wine and soft drinks for 599 baht for guests.

The cafe is decorated in a fusion style of traditional and modern British design with a garden zone and glass house with tables for dining.

Le Maison Tea Room & Café serves Thai and international cuisine, homemade cakes, British-style pies including tuna, chicken, and spinach and cheese, plus spaghetti, pizza and more.

It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information and reservations call 097-489-7888.

