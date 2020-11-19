Le Maison Tea Room opens in Pattaya

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
60
Lovely witches pose for a group picture.

Melding both modern and traditional British style, Le Maison Tea Room & Café is now open on Thepprasit Soi 4 in Pattaya.



Halloween night saw the restaurant’s grand opening, with free-flow wine and soft drinks for 599 baht for guests.

The cafe is decorated in a fusion style of traditional and modern British design with a garden zone and glass house with tables for dining.

Le Maison Tea Room & Café serves Thai and international cuisine, homemade cakes, British-style pies including tuna, chicken, and spinach and cheese, plus spaghetti, pizza and more.

It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information and reservations call 097-489-7888.

Chanyuth Hengtrakul, former MP pf Chonburi and advisor to the Deputy Minister of Interior presided over the festivities.

Contestants line up for the judges to choose the winners of the Halloween costume contest.



Inga Dohlan (left) receives a prize from Aisha for being the scariest of them all.



This boy scared the living daylights out of the crowd and won a prize.

This pretty lady won top prize for being the most lovable witch.


