Thailand extends ‘Emergency Decree’ for the fifth time to the end of September

The Royal Thai Government has approved the extension of the Emergency Decree nationwide for the fifth time, from 1-30 September, 2020.







According to the announcement published in the Royal Thai Gazette on 28 August, 2020, the government stated that the fifth extension of the state of emergency was still needed to enable authorities to enforce communicable disease control measures to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 infections. It noted that there are still no vaccines proven to prevent COVID‑19.

The statement added that the government recognized the need to relax disease control measures in phases for various businesses and activities to allow the public to return to daily life with the new normal. However, strict disease control measures must still be in place to ensure public health.







Thailand will continue to record a growing number of Thai and non-Thai nationals entering Thailand under special conditions in the coming month, according to the statement.

These incoming arrivals are eligible Thais and non-Thai travelers who must seek an advance certificate of entry from local Thai embassies or consulates abroad, as well as the relevant necessary documents as required under the order of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to remind all to continue to adhere to health and safety routines to protect themselves, as well as others from the COVID-19 infection.

These include keeping social distancing, wearing a mask, and frequently washing hands. Avoid close contact with other persons, no hugging, especially with vulnerable groups like the elderly, or those who have underlying conditions because it can increase the infection rate and potentially lead to severe disease more easily than in other groups.







People can greet via a Wai (Thai greeting) from a distance of 1 or 2 metres. When staying together, people must wear masks, use personal utensils or serving spoons, or eat a la carte servings to protect themselves and loved ones from getting the disease.

