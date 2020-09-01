Collingbourne Auctioneers will hold next auction at their New Premises

Collingbourne Auctioneers will hold the next auction on Saturday 5 September 2020at their new premises on Chaiyapruek1 Road.Sale startsat 11:00 a.m. as usual.

To get bid online just register and login on main website. https://www.collingbourne-auctioneers.com/Tel: (+66) 033 038 087 ,(+66) 092-272-0800Mob: (+66) 086-838-7841Webpage: [email protected] and [email protected]

Our auction halls are open for viewings Monday-Saturday from 09:00-17:00. Closed on Sundays.

Please be aware of the Virus Covid-19 rules. Keep your own routine while you attend to the auction yard avoid virus COVID 19 keep face mask, Hand wash, Social distance. Thank you for your attendance and support.

About Us:

We are the first Auction House in Pattaya and have many years of experience auctioning both here in Pattaya Thailand and the UK. We are the best option because we are tried and tested, and are well respected for our business practise, charity work and dealings with the local community over many years.

General Sale auctions are held every Saturday at 11.00am at the auction rooms in Pattaya. Prior to the General Auction we have the Motor Auction on Sunday at the end of the month at 11 am; selling cars, bikes, boats, jet skis, pick-up, trucks etc. On Wednesdays we sometimes have clearance and no reserve sales, where you can grab a bargain.

Bidding is easy, just register prior to the auction sale and put your hand up for the item you want! Items that are not sold during the auction can be bought after the auction sale or during the week. Just ask our friendly staff if you have any questions or need help.

You are welcome to come and browse anytime, the auction catalogue is available on the morning of the sale; email John to have an auction listing sent weekly to you. We also hold separate property and charity auctions and specialise in house/hotel clearance sales and on-site auctions.







Collingbourne’s General Auctions in Pattaya Thailand sells antiques, collectables, memorabilia, motor cars, motorbikes, second hand goods, electrical appliances, furniture, decor, decorative items, jewellery, coins, watches, toys, model cars, pictures, prints, paintings, pottery, statues, vases, household effects & contents, computers, tools, books, CDs, LPs, DVDs etc. Goods are accepted for auction Monday to Thursday from 10am – 4pm. Payouts are the following Saturday. Come and enjoy the fun on auction day in our air-conditioned showroom, you may pick up a bargain!

Using our Pattaya Motor Auction service is a great way to buy or sell a car, motorbike/scooter, pickup, boat, ATV, jetski or truck. We can also help with the transfers making every purchase simple!

We have an in-house pickup/delivery service at very reasonable rates; please call the Collingbourne Pattaya Auction office 038 076 234 for more details. Of course, you are welcome to organise your own transport too!

There is plenty of off-street parking and our cafe is open every day (except Sunday) so you can enjoy one of Lek’s delicious hamburgers, sandwiches, tea, coffee, beer or cold drinks. We are now serving a selection of the wonderful Dream Cones’s gelato!

We are always looking for items to sell; please give us a call! We really are the easy way to buy and sell anything; when your item is sold you will be paid within a week!







An extension has now been built to double the current size of our showroom. With this we can provide more comfortable auction sales in our main hall and hold our motor auctions for cars, pickups, trucks, bikes, ATVs, jet skis and boats in the new building.

















