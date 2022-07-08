Thailand extends emergency decree as COVID-19 cases rise in 23 provinces

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration extended the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations for two months as COVID-19 cases were rising in 23 provinces.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the CCSA chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha resolved in its meeting today to extend the state of emergency imposed under to the executive decree from Aug 1 to Sept 30.







The CCSA director emphasized that the extension was aimed at containing the disease and protecting people. The imposition had no other objectives and would not infringe on people’s rights, Dr Taweesilp said.

The spokesman also said that the numbers of COVID-19 patients who were seriously ill and depended on ventilators rose slightly this week.





“COVID-19 cases declined in 54 provinces and increased in 23 provinces including Bangkok, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Phuket and Samut Prakan. Cases soared especially in Phuket. We would like to ask people to join forces to reduce the number,” Dr Taweesilp said. (TNA)

































