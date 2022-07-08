Thailand invites China to increase investment in Eastern Economic Corridor

Thailand has invited China to increase its investment in the kingdom, citing its strategic location as ideal for serving as a regional logistics hub.

Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha delivered the message to Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting at Government House on Tuesday (July 5) as part of the latter’s two-day visit to the kingdom.







According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, the prime minister thanked China for its assistance and support during the pandemic, while expressing concern over recent floods in southern China.

Gen Prayut praised the two countries’ close relationship and celebrated the 10th anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership this year, as well as stepped-up bilateral trade, which has increased by more than 20% this year between January and April.





The Thai premier also reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to welcome future Chinese investment, particularly in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), and to support regional connectivity between Thailand, China and neighboring countries through railway projects or tourism promotion campaigns.

Additionally, Gen Prayut praised China for allowing Thai commercial airlines to resume flights to the country, as well as for Beijing’s support for Thailand’s hosting of this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.



Wang arrived in Thailand on Monday (July 4) and met with his Thai counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, for talks. The meeting highlighted efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries, with a particular emphasis on China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Before arriving in Thailand, Wang attended the 7th Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bagan, Myanmar. (NNT)































