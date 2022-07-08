Thailand caps diesel price at 35 baht per liter

The price of diesel will remain capped at 35 baht per liter for the third consecutive week, as the nation’s security council seeks ways to mitigate the economic impact on people’s livelihoods

Oil Fuel Fund Office (OFFO) Director Wisak Watanasap announced that the office was maintaining the price of diesel at 34.94 baht per liter, in compliance with the Cabinet’s resolution to subsidize the fuel.







The OFFO reported its latest balance at 107.6 billion baht in the red, with negative 69.72 billion baht logged for the oil account and negative 37.88 billion baht for the LPG account.

The National Security Council on Tuesday (5 July) convened at Government House to discuss energy and food security, including response plans in a crisis situation. These plans have been laid out in three separate phases comprising the short-term three-month plan for July to September 2022, the mid-term 6-month plan, and the longer-term one-year plan.





The three-month plan calls for the extension of measures to help vulnerable members of the population, as well as increased energy imports from neighboring countries in response to the global situation.

The council formed two committees to follow up on economic issues and determine measures to help mitigate rising living costs. (NNT)

































