Thailand extends deadline for water bill payments to 3 months for low-income earners

The Ministry of Interior has introduced a new policy aiming to improve the standard of drinking water while reducing expenses for citizens.

Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, inspected the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) in Bangkok. He assigned the PWA the task of developing a water supply system capable of providing clean, standard water for both consumption and use, in line with the new drinkable water policy.







The initiative aims to alleviate financial burdens and elevate the quality of life for the people. It involves coordination with local governments and relevant sectors to secure water sources and explore the feasibility of utilizing water from the Rajjaprabha Dam for several southern provinces, including areas along the Andaman coast and the Gulf of Thailand. This effort is expected to boost confidence in public utilities for both locals and tourists, potentially increasing community revenue.







Furthermore, the PWA has agreed to extend the deadline for water bill payments, easing the financial strain on low-income individuals with outstanding bills not exceeding 150 baht per month. They will now be allowed to defer payments for up to three months, totaling a maximum of 450 baht.

This revised policy, a shift from the previous two-month deferral, will commence from November this year to January next year. (NNT)





























