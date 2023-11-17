PM highlights political stability and aggressive economic policy at ‘2023 APEC CEO Summit’

At the 2023 APEC CEO Summit held in San Francisco, Thailand highlighted its commitment to political stability and aggressive economic policy implementation. The Thai government’s focus on fostering an environment conducive to trade, investment, and innovation was emphasized, underscoring the country’s readiness for increased business cooperation and investment.







The Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin delivered a keynote speech at the APEC private sector summit. He asserted Thailand’s full readiness for business cooperation, following a period of political stability. The Thai government is vigorously pushing various economic policies, prioritizing growth expansion, competitiveness enhancement, and elevating Thailand’s status as a prominent trade and investment destination. Emphasis was placed on creating an investment-friendly environment and promoting innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Prime Minister lauded APEC as a powerful bloc, home to over a third of the world’s population and accounting for nearly half of global trade. APEC has played a crucial role in lifting millions out of poverty through trade and investment liberalization.







In his vision, Prime Minister Srettha proposed cooperation methods to achieve goals. He emphasized three aspects: Sustainability through the “Bangkok Goals on the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy”, Technology and innovation, and Trade and investment.

He highlighted APEC’s significant role in regional trade and investment expansion and in improving the livelihood of millions. (NNT)

































