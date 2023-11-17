Sewage overflow on Pattaya beach sparks urgent call for action

PATTAYA, Thailand – Concerned residents flooded City Hall on November 15, highlighting a worsening sewage crisis at Pattaya Beach Soi 1 over the past 2-3 nights. Untreated sewage has overflowed, emitting a foul smell and causing distress to both residents and visitors. Despite the severity of the situation, no remedial actions have been taken, impacting high-end hotels and tarnishing the city’s tourist appeal.







Residents stress the issue’s persistence, especially during rainy nights, suspecting that the cause of the problem with floating grease is upstream which needs immediate investigation. The proximity to the upcoming Fireworks Festival on November 24-25 and other festivities along Beach Road, intensifies the urgency for a swift resolution. Locals urge immediate intervention, fearing not only environmental and health consequences but also potential harm to Pattaya’s reputation as a premier tourist destination.



























