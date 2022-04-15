Thailand expects half a million visitors to ‘Amazing Songkran’ events in Bangkok and provinces

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) anticipates that the “Amazing Songkran 2022 Celebrations” event will bring in nearly 459,000 Thai and foreign tourists and generate up to 1.8 billion baht in revenue.



As part of the ’Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign, TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn stated that the event, which is organized in accordance with the government’s safety measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, aims to promote safety tourism, preserve Thai traditions, and allow tourists to gain new travel experiences.







The Amazing Songkran festival continues until April 17 at ten temples in Bangkok: Wat Arun, Wat Pho, Wat Rakang, Wat Suthat, Wat Kalayanamit, Wat Prayun, Wat Ratchanatdaram, Wat Mahathat, Wat Saket, and Wat Ratchabophit.



The event features water offerings to Buddha statues, an augmented reality photo corner, and lucky draws. Special performances, including the Khon masked dance, Thai-style antiphon singing, Thai puppet shows, and demonstrations of authentic Thai dessert making and fruit carving, have also been scheduled at Wat Saket and Wat Ratchabophit.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the TAT governor stated that eventgoers will be given a temperature check and are required to strictly adhere to the mask-wearing and social distancing rules. He added that water splashing, powder smearing, or alcohol consumption are also prohibited at all venues. (NNT)

































