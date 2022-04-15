Foreign tourists asked to comply with Songkran limits in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket

People are being asked to fully comply with Covid-19 control measures outlined by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), including a ban on water-splashing activities, to prevent infection cases from increasing after the Songkran holidays.



Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana stated that the government and the CCSA encourage full cooperation from local communities and tourists to follow regulations rather than spoiling the festive spirit by directly enforcing the ban. He added that water splashing, powder smearing, and mass gatherings in public places during the holidays allow Covid-19 to spread easily and would later create a major burden for healthcare facilities in the country.







The statement was made in response to reports of people, particularly foreign tourists, flouting the ban while out celebrating the Songkran festival in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Interior Ministry to step up efforts to ensure that revelers and businesses strictly follow the rules.





The BMA has recently called an emergency meeting to discuss the situation and has agreed to dispatch more officials to major venues to help educate visitors about the holiday restrictions and to enforce the ban on alcohol sales after 11 p.m.

Businesses at all Songkran venues have also been urged not to sell visitors water splashing equipment in order to discourage them from breaking the rules. (NNT)





































