Covid-19 cases in Thailand will likely triple after long Songkran holidays, expert warns

A medical expert has warned that the number of Covid-19 cases in Thailand will likely double or triple after the long Songkran holidays due to large crowds and parties at entertainment venues across the country.

Associate Professor Thira Woratanarat of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine wrote in an online post that many tourist attractions and entertainment venues have reportedly allowed their patrons or visitors to party and gather in large numbers to celebrate the Songkran festival.



During the long holidays, the government prohibits water splashing, power smearing, and alcohol consumption at all Songkran venues. However, a number of revelers, both Thai and foreign, have been caught flouting the order, prompting authorities to threaten businesses that allow violations to occur with hefty fines.







Dr. Thira observed that the number of daily Covid-19 cases increased two to threefold after the long Songkran holidays last year, and predicted a similar situation this year.

The Chulalongkorn professor attributed the increase in Covid cases mainly to a widespread belief that the current dominant Omicron variant is mild and controllable.

Dr. Thira warned that even after they recovered from the illness, Covid patients faced long-term effects on their health and daily lives, as they could develop other chronic diseases that impose a significant financial burden on themselves, their families, and the country in the long run. (NNT)































