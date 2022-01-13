Thailand expands ‘Sandbox’ to Phang-nga, Krabi, and Samui, Pha-ngan, Tao islands

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved Sandbox entry schemes for international visitors in Phang-nga, Krabi, and Surat Thani. For the latter province, the Sandbox area is limited to Samui, Pha-ngan, and Tao islands.







Supakan Yodchun, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Samui office, said the number of entry applications for Samui Island being made by Sandbox tourists will become clear in a week or two. She said Sandbox visitors will benefit businesses on the island as their stay length is longer than the ordinary foreign tourist as well as Thai tourists. She said income generated by these visitors renting vehicles and eating at restaurants will dissipate more income into local communities.



The Samui TAT director said all international tourists entering Samui via the Sandbox scheme will be tested for COVID-19 with the RT-PCR method when they arrive on the island. Tourists who test negative will be able to travel within Samui, Pha-ngan, and Tao islands. A second Covid test will take place on either the 5th or 6th day of their stay. If the result comes out negative, tourists will then be able to travel elsewhere.







Tourism Association of Koh Samui President Ratchaporn Poolsawadee has indicated that the association was coordinating with insurance companies to provide affordable Covid insurance solutions to tourists. Insurers are being asked to provide packages with a maximum of 100,000 baht coverage for Covid-related expenses, which will facilitate greater convenience for tourists who test positive for COVID-19. (NNT)



























