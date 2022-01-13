Pattaya won’t close Koh Larn during omicron wave

Unlike during three previous coronavirus outbreaks, Koh Larn will not close to tourists during the latest outbreak to keep tourism money flowing in.

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Jan. 12 that although the omicron-variant wave is inundating Pattaya, Koh Larn residents agreed not to shut themselves off from society again.







The skittish island residents’ default move has been to shut the island, depriving themselves of jobs and income and forcing the city and charities to supply food. The island closed in May and December 2020 for a month each time and May 2021 for two months.

Instead, Koh Larn will double down on disease-control measures and preventing the spread of Covid-19.































