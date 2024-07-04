Minister Varawut visits rural community to enhance quality of life in Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security recently inspected the Ban Mankong Chonnabot rural community cooperative in Pak Chong of Nakhon Ratchasima province to monitor progress and boost the morale of its members.

The initiative aims to improve the quality of life through housing, farmland, and career opportunities, while also focusing on ecological restoration.







During the visit, Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security, awarded certificates to 25 households participating in the household debt resolution program. The visit included observing smart farming technology, organic vegetable harvesting, and participating in community forest activities.

Minister Varawut congratulated the community and the representatives from various agencies for their significant roles in addressing housing issues in the land reform area.









The community project aims to develop housing, farmland, and career opportunities, while restoring the ecosystem and improving living conditions. The initiative involves collaboration among 16 related agencies.

Since 2017, there were nearly 200 of such Ban Mankong Chonnabot rural community programs, benefiting 25,000 households with a total funding of 526 million baht.

These projects include mangrove forest and marine department areas, national forest reserves, and land reform areas. (NNT)





































