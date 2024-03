Mrs. Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, signed the book of condolences for victims of the horrifying terrorist attack in the Moscow region, Russia, on 22 March 2024.







The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its utmost sympathy to all the victims and their bereaved families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Russian people during this difficult time. (MFA)