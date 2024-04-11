PM checks restrooms, services and safety at Mo Chit 2 Bus Station ahead of Songkran

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin reviewed the facility’s progress and readiness for the public’s safe travel during the 2024 Songkran festival at Mo Chit 2 Bus Station, Bangkok.

He suggested installing more LED screens for advertisements to increase revenue and entertain passengers awaiting buses. The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of monitoring bus drivers’ health and conducting thorough drug tests.







Afterward, he inspected the newly renovated restrooms, noting the importance of maintaining cleanliness due to their frequent use by the public. He found the 10 baht charge for premium restroom services reasonable, given their quality. He also visited the upgraded passenger waiting areas, which now offer additional seating.

The Prime Minister mentioned that feedback from passengers was positive, with satisfaction regarding cleanliness and the improvements made in the last seven months.







He praised the ministers’ commitment to improving public convenience, including the introduction of online booking services at fair prices. The food court, with its reasonable pricing, received an 8 out of 10 rating. He recognized that special efforts might have been made for his visit and hinted at the possibility of future, unannounced inspections. (NNT)





































