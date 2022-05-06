Thailand ensures food served in prisons meet quality control standards

The Department of Corrections has stated that strict measures will be implemented to ensure that food served in prisons adheres to stringent quality control standards and that an investigation will be launched immediately if more inmates become ill as a result of contaminated food.

Department of Corrections director-general Ayuth Sintoppantn said Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin has ordered that a committee be set up to oversee food distribution in prisons nationwide following overwhelming complaints about the poor quality of prison food.



Ayuth told reporters that the agency conducted random surveys at 12 prisons recently without giving any advance notice. The results showed the food did not meet the department’s standards. Some ingredients such as fresh meat, vegetables, and seasonings had also expired.

According to Ayuth, minister Somsak has since directed the department to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and to conduct routine inspections of meals distributed at each prison to prevent future incidents.







Ayuth affirmed that quality control was crucial and food for prisoners must be hygienic and nutritious. He noted that the Department of Corrections takes seriously public scrutiny and will work to its best effort to ensure food safety at prisons throughout Thailand.

Additionally, prison officials have been asked to ensure that meals served to inmates are freshly prepared and served in properly cleaned containers. Catering supervisors at each facility were also warned that they would face disciplinary action if more complaints were lodged in the future. (NNT)

































