Pumps installed to drain stagnant flood waters from Pattaya Railway Road

The Railway Road near the Khao Noi bypass 3 area is low-lying and prone to flooding every time it rains. The city has been working to install drainage systems along the whole length of the road, but the work has been ongoing for years and is still not completed.

The project isn’t slated for completion until 2023, but residents along Pattaya’s railway-parallel road already have lost patience with the road construction.



Both sides of the road are being ripped up and new, large drainage pipes are being laid, along with culverts and pumps.

Residents living in that area are exasperated and have complained incessantly to the authorities to “fix it”







On May 2, workers from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office installed temporary pumps to drain away the rain water that has stagnated on that section of the road for weeks.

Officers said that until the work to lay the new drains is not complete, this problem will persist, but they will try their best alleviate the suffering of the people affected by the floods as fast as possible.

Any community needing assistance should call the Nongprue Disaster Prevention and Mitigation hotline Tel. 038-734934.



































