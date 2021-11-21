Thailand endorses projects for the conservation of marine mammals

The government is proceeding with conservation and management efforts for marine mammals by enforcing regulations that are in line with international practices, to prevent negative effects on Thai seafood exports.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon presided over a meeting of the National Fishery Committee, which gave an endorsement to urgent projects for the conservation and management of marine mammals, in principle. The projects seek to bring Thailand’s conservation and management practices in line with American laws for the protection of marine mammals, to nurture confidence that Thailand’s conservation efforts are in line with global principles and international obligations.







The meeting also followed up on progress in addressing the impact of the fishery on marine mammals. Representatives of various agencies at the meeting were told to prevent the issue of marine mammals from affecting Thailand’s seafood exports, promote legal fishing activities, and vigorously drive projects for the conservation of marine mammals.



Furthermore, the meeting acknowledged progress in establishing a 4-point policy to drive fishery development in 2023 and 2024. The policy calls for mechanisms to address fishery development in Thai waters, fishery-related problems outside of Thai waters, domestic aquaculture, and the development of fishery downstream industries. (NNT)



























