Thailand encourages precautions, despite WHO’s end of COVID emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently declared COVID-19 an established and ongoing health issue, which no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

Thailand’s public health authorities, however, have continued to monitor the risk of new outbreaks and its strains, as well as supporting annual COVID-19 vaccination, especially for vulnerable groups, in order to enhance immunity when facing a possible new COVID-19 outbreak, which could affect the public, businesses, and the country’s economy. (PRD)















